AEW star Jade Cargill recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including her time training with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall, and how she always looked up to the legendary Chyna. Highlights are below.

On working with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall:

I’ve been working with Dustin. Dustin’s really been geared in. He’s been making sure that I’m prepared. He made my debut super easy for me. He talked me through everything as well as QT at the Nightmare Factory. They’ve been sitting down, talking to me, rehearsing with me, making sure that everything is perfect.

On Chyna empowered her when she was young:

Growing up I’ve always been muscular and I used to always get picked on by guys saying, ‘Oh she looks like a man. She’s too muscular.’ And I remember growing up and watching Chyna and seeing how she just embodied, just loved how she looked, and it just did nothing but empower me and make me say, ‘You know what? I look good. These muscles look great!’

How Storm from the X-Men is an influence:

I was just sitting around with my friends, and they said, ‘You know what color you should wear? You should wear the silver or the white color.’ And I said, ‘Oh wow! I would love that!’ And they said, ‘You know, you look like Storm.’ I tried it, and I loved it. I love what she stands for. She’s a powerful Black woman, and I think I stand for that same thing.

