34-year-old wrestling superstar Jade Cargill stopped by the Women’s Health podcast The Huddle to discuss her journey from stay-at-home mom to one of the most recognizable faces in the WWE.

In the episode, Jade chats with WH editors Abigail Cuffey, Amanda Lucci, and Jacqueline Andriakos about her unconventional path to wrestling, making peace with mistakes, and the advice she wants every kid watching her to hear.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview and a video archive of the discussion.

On seizing the opportunity to explore wrestling after the birth of her first child: “If you would have told me five years ago, I would be wrestling. I would have laughed. And look at me now….I was like, ‘Why not?’ I had a kid and put my life on hold for a little bit. I wanted to do something more. I was like, ‘This body is not done.’ [I] went to a tryout, had no experience at all…. I wasn’t that good at it when I first started. And for me, everything is natural and just easy. It comes to me. When I played basketball, it came to me. And so I wasn’t that good. And it kind of lit a fire under my butt where I was just like, ‘Okay, like, I’m gonna dominate this, I like this, I’m gonna keep going. And I just loved it. It’s something that I really can’t relate it to anything. I can’t relate it to. It’s athletics, yes, but also it’s improvising, but also it’s acting, but also it’s your natural instinct. It’s all these things wrapped into one that I just didn’t want to put down.”

On working to get comfortable in the ring: “It was just a different environment for me because it’s a whole mix of combinations that we’re doing. Um, it’s not just the moves. It’s the mannerism behind it. Not one match I’ve ever had has ever gone perfect. So you have to be able to improvise. So it’s just bringing out this inner…and I felt weird doing it, like going out there and screaming. And when I knew I was fine, it was when I could do it in front of my husband.”

On what makes WWE so compelling: “It’s the stories that capture you…I believe our job is to go out there and take people from reality into this world. I believe we were maybe the first reality TV that was out there, if you think about it. So, I feel like our job is to go out there, take people from if they’re having problems. Want to do is, when someone’s bringing their friend to a wrestling match for the first time, I want them to say, ‘Oh man, I wanna go back to another one.’ I wanna captivate people. So, what I typically do is I go out and I entertain the crowd….I want to captivate people and have people return. I would say, ‘People just enjoy the ride, watch it, play along with the stories, and I promise you never want to leave. There’s nothing like it at all.’”

On taking real hits in the ring: “I have skin elbows, knees. I had a neck injury about two years ago. You just kind of—actually, my makeup artist, Miranda, kind of covered it, but my brow is split open. We went to an amazing plastic surgeon, so it’s all right. But it all comes with it, you know? And so when people tell me, ‘Oh, that doesn’t look like it hurt.’ I’m like, ‘Come to my ring and feel the ring.” And when people take a bump or they fill the rope, that’s when they’re like, ‘Oh, okay, this is real. This really, really hurts.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, you just built up calluses under your body.” It’s nothing like it.’”

On embracing imperfections out in the ring: “You just do it….One thing WWE is not gonna do is just throw you out there unprepared. We have a whole system. They’re gonna make sure that you’re well trained and equipped for everything that’s being thrown out. Again, not one of my matches has ever gone perfect. You just gotta keep on going. If you do have a mishap, you can’t sell it—[the audience doesn’t] know what’s going on. You just got to keep going with the punches.”

On whether her daughter has seen her wrestle: “I actually have a clip of her. The first time she came to one of my training sessions, she was in tears. She cried. I was training with a guy. And he was just slamming me left and right. And she was just crying and I had to talk her through it for a while. So it was maybe a year of growing pains. Now she’s my training partner. She’s jumping on my back, picking me up at night. I’m like, ‘Girl, nobody can see that you picking me up, I’m the strong one.’ But she absolutely loves it. She’s talked about the interest of wrestling, I’m like, ‘Absolutely not.’ But if she wants to do that, of course I would support her 120 percent if that’s what she wants to do. But at first did not like it at all. And now she absolutely loves it….I love that for her though, because my job is to inspire her….I want her to know, I started this at 28 years old. Like I want her to know at any age, if you just put your mind to it and put the work ethic to it, you can do anything. Like go out there and do it. The sky’s the limit.”

On putting in the work as a college athlete: “Being a collegiate athlete gave me the mindset to do anything that I want to do….You have to put in the work. And I got in so much trouble in college that I just had to like do the work. I just had to do the work. I was just a very cocky player which goes into my character very well. Honestly, if I was coaching myself in college, I probably would have kicked me off. But I was a very cocky player at the time, and it got me in trouble a lot, you know? In basketball, your punishment is running. So, with that, my collegiate conditioning and strength and conditioning coach, where he actually made me run, do extra sets. But that’s also when I found the love for fitness at the same time and the difference in my body. I think me playing a collegiate sport was the best time that, well, the best body I ever had, to be honest. There’s nothing like it.”

On how the team mentality of collegiate athletics has translated to her WWE career: “I can only be as great as my partner. I can’t do this by myself….At WWE, we really coach that you have to bring up your partner. If your partner isn’t up to par, pull them up. Again, I’m a rookie compared to all my coworkers. I’ve been placed in a very amazing environment with women who strive for greatness, and that’s what I want to do. I want to be in the Hall of Fame here. I would have never came to WWE if I didn’t think I was gonna do that. I’m gonna do it, so haters, market your days. But uh, it’s a team sport, it’s a dance, and I can only be as good as my partner. We’re coaching each other on, we’re cheering each other on, because again, we want people to talk about how great women’s wrestling is. The Four Horsemen really laid down the foundation for how women’s wrestling is today. Like, we’re out there hard hitting, competing against the men’s matches, trying to go for that main event spot, you know, trying to really break those glass ceilings. And we’ve already hit so many strides and there’s so much more room to grow.”

On her advice for the next generation: “Don’t let anyone tell you who you are. You go out there and you show them….Don’t let society put you in a box. Go out there and take on the world.”

Also during the same interview, as we reported yesterday, Jade Cargill recalled being recruited by Mark Henry and attending a WWE tryout with no experience.