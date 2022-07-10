AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill was the guest of honor at today’s Nascar race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The official AEW Twitter account shares photos of the Baddies leader at the race, which you can check out below.

The great Dustin Rhodes responded to a question put out by Sportskeeda on Twitter asking if FTR was the best tag team in wrestling today. The Natural writes, “Absofuckinglutely.”