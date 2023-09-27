Jade Cargill talked to ESPN after signing with WWE where she discussed her decision after her AEW contract ended.

During it, she was asked about a possible match against Bianca Belair. She thinks this could be a WrestleMania dream match.

“It’s definitely a WrestleMania main event. That is something that will have people glued to the television screen. Something that will have people buying out stadiums. That’s a dream match. People will show up and show out for that one,” she said.

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)