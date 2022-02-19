AEW announced on this evening’s Rampage that TBS champion Jade Cargill will defend the title against The Bunny this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Jade Cargill versus The Bunny for the TBS championship

-House of Black versus Penta El Zero Miedo/PAC

-Tag Team Battle Royal

-Eddie Kingston goes face-to-face with Chris Jericho