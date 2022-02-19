AEW announced on this evening’s Rampage that TBS champion Jade Cargill will defend the title against The Bunny this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:
-Jade Cargill versus The Bunny for the TBS championship
-House of Black versus Penta El Zero Miedo/PAC
-Tag Team Battle Royal
-Eddie Kingston goes face-to-face with Chris Jericho