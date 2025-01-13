Jade Cargill was back at the WWE Performance Center today, continuing her in-ring training.

These sessions are likely preparing Cargill for a significant return during WrestleMania season. It’s standard practice for WWE talent to train at the Performance Center before returning to television. This marks the second consecutive week Cargill has been working out there, as she spent most of last week at the facility as well.

Cargill is currently off SmackDown storylines following an off-camera attack. While WWE has hinted at a legitimate injury, this is not the case. In recent weeks, Cargill has been traveling internationally on vacation and working on non-WWE entertainment projects.

The identity of Cargill’s attacker will play a central role in her upcoming WWE storyline.

Reportedly, two different creative pitches are being considered for who will be revealed as responsible. The storyline also serves to transition the Women’s Tag Team Championships without requiring either Cargill or Bianca Belair to take a loss. This approach keeps both superstars strong while WWE prepares their WrestleMania plans, which could potentially see the two facing off against each other.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Jade Cargill’s WWE return continues to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)