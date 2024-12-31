– Jade Cargill is still on vacation from WWE. The WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion alongside Bianca Belair, who has been replaced by Naomi during title defenses in her absence, is reportedly in Hawaii spending time with her family for the holidays.

– WWE NXT on The CW Network tonight will air via delay on the KTLA local affiliate in Los Angeles, California. The show will air at 12:30am local time due to New Year’s Eve programming. Whether or not the same can be said for other local affiliates in various additional markets is unclear. Check your local listings.

– April Mendez, real-life wife of CM Punk and formerly known as AJ Lee in WWE, is scheduled for a rare autograph signing appearance at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Long Island, New York for The Big Event in March 2025. Also scheduled are Bret Hart, Mercedes Mone, Lola Vice and Titus O’Neil. For more information, visit Vivenu.com.

