Jade Cargill is still your TBS champion.

That b*tch defeated Madison Rayne on this evening’s Quake By The Lake edition of Dynamite in Minneapolis to retain the title, and extend her undefeated streak to a miraculous 36-0. Rayne put up a good effort but in the end, she would fall victim to Cargill’s jaded finisher. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Madison Rayne did not appreciate Jade's gesture in the opening moments of this TBS title match! #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/vcNZIeOHMZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

A well-timed spear by the champ Jade Cargill! #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Ouvl4rVahX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

The strength of Jade Cargill on display here but Madison Rayne was able to kick out! #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/sWwevJvYj7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

TBS Champion Jade Cargill remains undefeated and retains her title, but gets taken out by "Baddie" in disguise – Athena! The #FallenGoddess has her eyes firmly set on that TBS Championship! #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/QLnUhVORiq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

Full results to Quake By The Lake can be found here.