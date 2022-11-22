The ongoing feud between AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and rapper Bow Wow will continue during Wednesday’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

As noted, Cargill and The Baddies had a confrontation with Bow Wow while backstage at the rapper’s concert in Miami on Sunday, following weeks of social media beef between the two, and one night after Cargill retained her title over Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear. You can click here for footage from the concert face-off.

In an update, AEW has announced that the face-to-face confrontation between Cargill and Bow Wow will be shown on Dynamite, and there will be an exclusive update.

“Sunday night in Miami #AEW @TBSNetwork @Jade_Cargill finally came face-to-face with Rap star Bow Wow (@smoss) after weeks of social media trash talk. We’ll have an exclusive update on TOMORROW’s Thanksgiving Eve Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS,” AEW wrote.

There’s no word yet on where AEW is going with the Bow Wow vs. Cargill feued, but we should know more after Wednesdday’s show.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite from the Winstrust Arena in Chicago, IL:

* Fallout from Full Gear

* Exclusive update on rapper Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, footage from concert incident will be shown

* Ricky Starks vs. Ethan Page in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Jake Hager

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against Tomohiro Ishii

* AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite in part 2 of their Best Of 7 Series

* William Regal will speak for the first time since helping MJF win the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley at Full Gear

