AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill walked out BKFC champion Lorenzo Hunt of his fight at last night’s BKFC 30 pay-per-view special. FITE TV released a clip of the two title holders together, which you can check out below.

The Dark Order’s 10 took to Twitter and wrote the following: “Next week we show the world what Friends In Dark Places is all about. If you don’t wanna be here get the fuck out. Now that’s cowboy shit.” 10 battles Andrade El Idolo on next week’s Rampage, where if he loses he must remove his mask that was given to him by Brodie Lee. However, if he wins, Andrade El Idolo’s AEW career is over.