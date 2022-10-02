AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill walked out BKFC champion Lorenzo Hunt of his fight at last night’s BKFC 30 pay-per-view special. FITE TV released a clip of the two title holders together, which you can check out below.
No one does an entrance like Lorenzo Hunt.
👑💪The Juggernaut walks out for his fight with the @AEW TBS Champion, @Jade_Cargill as #BKFC and #wrestling champions join forces.#BKFC30 is LIVE on #FITE: https://t.co/vmXMQist5T#AEW #BKFC pic.twitter.com/xDy0deUxgc
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 2, 2022
The Dark Order’s 10 took to Twitter and wrote the following: “Next week we show the world what Friends In Dark Places is all about. If you don’t wanna be here get the fuck out. Now that’s cowboy shit.” 10 battles Andrade El Idolo on next week’s Rampage, where if he loses he must remove his mask that was given to him by Brodie Lee. However, if he wins, Andrade El Idolo’s AEW career is over.
Next week we show the world what Friends In Dark Places is all about. If you don’t wanna be here get the fuck out. Now that’s cowboy shit. #AEW #DarkOrder #X #HandPicked #FriendsInDarkPlaces #CowboyShit #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/wX9TLRa5Nq
— Pres10 (@Pres10Vance) October 2, 2022