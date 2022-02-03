AEW superstar and current TBS champion Jade Cargill recently spoke with Bleacher Report about a wide range of topics, like how she hopes to face Serena Deeb down the line and her focus on improving in the ring before going after the AEW women’s title. Highlights from the interview are below.

How she wants to face everyone in AEW, especially Serena Deeb:

I want to face everybody because everybody has different wrestling styles and I can use that to get better. However, the one person that everybody wants to wrestle, and that I want to wrestle, is Serena Deeb. I mean, she’s The Professor. I just think being in the ring with her is a privilege as it is and I want to work with her so bad. So whenever she’s ready, I’m ready.

Says she does have a desire to go for the world title but is focused right now in improving in the ring:

I want to go for the world title. But that’s gonna take time and right now, I’m just focused on just getting better in the ring, getting my time in, getting more comfortable and just opening up and being more of myself with my character. So that’s what I’m looking forward to right now.

Says she’s looking forward to having better matches: