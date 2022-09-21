AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill wants to be the female version of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Cargill recently spoke with Kate Feldman of The New York Daily News and revealed where she sees her career going. Cargill noted that in addition to pro wrestling training, she’s also taking acting & improv classes, with the dream of doing movies, including comedy, action or even horror. Cargill wants to follow in the footsteps of The Great One.

“I aspire to be like a female Rock. I really do. I think I have the look, I think I have the aura,” she said.

Cargill said she loves working. She commented on how she wants to be great in pro wrestling before continuing her journey, and how her husband, former MLB player Brandon Phillips, wishes she was enjoying retirement with him.

“My spouse, if he was here right now, he would tell you, ‘Hey, I want her to sail off the coast of Italy with me and enjoy this retirement.’ But I love working,” Cargill said. “I love pushing the needle and doing things that people tell me I can’t do. I love a challenge. So that’s something I would love to embark on next in my journey, but right now it’s wrestling. I want to be great at this before I move on to the next obstacle.”

Cargill has won all 37 singles/tag matches she’s been in since debuting on the March 3, 2021 Dynamite, where she teamed with NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal to defeat Red Velvet and Cody Rhodes. Cargill will defend her title against Diamante at Friday’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.