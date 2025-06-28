A storm is coming to “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

Jade Cargill defeated Asuka in the co-main event at the WWE Night Of Champions 2025 premium live event at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 28.

With the win, Cargill is the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring. Per the stipulations going into the tournament, Cargill is now in line for a guaranteed title shot at the upcoming two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In her post-match interview with Byron Saxton in the ring, Queen Jade Cargill ended by stating, “A storm is coming to SummerSlam!”

It's the QUEEN OF THE RING finals! pic.twitter.com/pJLa5iR6QY — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2025