Jade Cargill has one regret since leaving AEW for WWE.

The former undefeated TBS Champion spoke on this topic during a recent chat with The Ringer’s Masked Man Show, where she was asked if there was anything in AEW she wishes she could have done before her departure. Cargill states that she wishes she could have worked with some of AEW’s top female talent and challenged for the AEW Women’s Championship, a title that she was never booked to chase.

I wish I would have worked with the amazing women who are holding the main belt. That’s one of the things I really wanted to do. A couple of them reached out to me, I wish they would have had that match. I wish so as well. I could have gone on the mic with a lot of those ladies. TV time is short and we have to work with what we got. Of course, I could have had some dream matches before arriving to the grand stage.

Cargill’s signing with WWE was a hot story yesterday, and had the pro-wrestling world buzzing with anticipation.

In a separate interview with ESPN, Cargill named Bianca Beliar as a dream opponent, a match she thinks could even headline WrestleMania. You can read about that by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)