Lash Legend will be replacing Jade Cargill in the WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament match on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

On last week’s edition of SmackDown, Cargill was written off TV due to an attack in the parking lot. Cargill was set to face Piper Niven & Michin in a match in the tournament on this week’s show, but she won’t be competing in the match. Instead, Legend will be taking her place.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, there are conflicting reports on Cargill’s injury status. You can click here to find out more details.

You can check out the updated lineup for Friday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown below:

* WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament Match: Piper Niven vs. Michin vs. Lash Legend

* Men’s WarGames Advantage Match: Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu

* Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Roman Reigns and CM Punk to speak.

During a recent appearance on the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast, reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley praised Batista for the way he reacted after “Mox” called him out while he was working in CZW. He said,

“I didn’t even really think about that. My memory of a lot of those years, on that particular circuit, are quite spotty. It was a different time and place. That definitely sounds like something….I would make all kinds of outlandish claims. Batista was cool as f**k. He was a cool guy.“

We have a new match set for the 2024 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event, as Red Velvet will be defending the ROH Women’s TV Championship against Leyla Hirsch. The event will be taking place at the historic Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on December 20th.

As of this writing, this is the first match announced for the show.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineups for this Saturday’s episodes of AEW Collision and Rampage below. As a reminder, AEW Collision will air at 4:00 PM EST, while AEW Rampage will be airing at 6:00 PM EST.

AEW COLLISION:

* Continental Classic Blue League Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Daniel Garcia

* Continental Classic Blue League Match: The Beast Mortos vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Hangman Page

* Mina Shirakawa vs. Leila Grey

AEW RAMPAGE:

* Atlantis Jr., Katsuyori Shibata & Mascara Dorada vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti

* Thunder Rosa vs. Harleygram

* Hechicero vs. Komander

* The Beast Mortos vs. Serpentico

