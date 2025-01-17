Jade Chung has finished up with TNA Wrestling.

During this week’s episode of TNA Impact on AXS TV, the TNA ring announcer made her final appearance.

Chung finished up her duties with TNA at last month’s TV tapings.

Following the show, Chung took to Twitter to bid farewell. She wrote,

“Thank you @ThisIsTNA Faithfuls

Thank you for cheering.

Thank you for booing.

Thank you for buying tickets.

Thank you for hanging ringside with me.

And above all, thank you for making me smile.

I am officially signing off and will be watching and cheering for all my friends and my husband.

#TNAiMPACT”

Following this week’s episode of TNA Impact on AXS TV, the following matches are confirmed for the 2025 TNA Genesis pay-per-view event:

TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match:

The Hardys vs. The Rascalz

TNA Knockouts Championship Clockwork Orange Match:

Masha Slamovich vs. Rosemary

TNA X-Division Championship Match:

Moose vs. Ace Austin

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match:

Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance

I Quit Match:

Josh Alexander vs. Mike Santana

Tessa Blanchard vs. Jordynne Grace

Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young & Steve Maclin

Countdown To TNA Genesis:

Frankie Kazarian vs. Leon Slater