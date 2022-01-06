Jade Cargill is your first ever TBS champion.

Cargill defeated Ruby Soho in the tournament finals on this evening’s episode of Dynamite from New Jersey, which was the promotion’s debut show on TBS. She secured the victory with a top rope Glam Slam. Highlights from the match can be seen below.

For the first time in 22 years, we will see a champion crowned on @TBSNetwork #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/VaJoz33BgJ — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 6, 2022

That's not a kick, that's a Mortal Kombat fatality #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HfDpsXWvjF — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 6, 2022

When you resolve to whup some ass #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/CVs9v7H5Iu — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 6, 2022

Follow along with our full coverage of Dynamite on TBS here.