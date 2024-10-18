The TNA Wrestling roster has decreased in size by one this week.

Jai Vidal is no longer with the company after securing a release from TNA Wrestling.

Vidal, who is now a free agent, was reported granted a release after making the request to company officials.

He signed with TNA in a multi-year agreement back in late-2022, and the deal was due up in January of 2025. He hasn’t wrestled for TNA since August.

Vidal was reportedly frustrated with the creative process in TNA as of late, among other issues.

(H/T: Fightful Select)