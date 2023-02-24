Jai Vidal is grateful for his opportunity with IMPACT Wrestling.

The 25-year-old star recently appeared on the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast to discuss his run with the company, where he revealed that getting the opportunity to wrestle former two-time IMPACT world champion Eric Young has been the most rewarding moment of his career so far. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says his most rewarding moment so far has been sharing the ring with Eric Young:

My most rewarding moment, even though it happened my first time at IMPACT, was just being in the ring with Eric Young. I thought it was so cool. Here’s somebody who I’d always see on TV when I was younger. I’d see him in IMPACT, as well as other companies and I was like eye to eye with him.

Says he knew he was “really doing it” while having the match:

It was one of those moments where I had to think to myself to be in the moment, it was the inner voice in my head that said ‘Woah, you’re doing this right now. You’re here.’ That, to me, was my most rewarding moment. Then, being able to go backstage and see all of these wrestlers I see on TV giving me props for what I did out there… that was cool to me.

Vidal officially signed with IMPACT in 2022.

