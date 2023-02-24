Jai Vidal understands what it’s important in the wrestling business.

The IMPACT star recently appeared on the Vegas Bad Boyz of Podcasting program to discuss his stint with the company, which began back in 2022. Vial explains that getting a contract in wrestling is the bare minimum of what a wrestler can do, and that the true test is for the talent to keep that contract or receive an extension. Highlights can be found below.

Says getting a contract is the bare minimum in wrestling:

Now, I gotta lead by example. Now, I gotta be a good person to show them that just because I got a contract doesn’t mean I’m better than anybody. It means I want them to get a contract now, and not only that but, I got to show them, hey, just because you got a contract doesn’t mean that the work stops, now the work starts because a lot of people think, oh, I just can’t wait to get the contract. Getting the contract is the bare minimum, anybody could get a contract.

Says it’s more important to keep the contract and keep getting extensions:

It’s about keeping a contract, it’s about a couple years down the line, getting offered an extension on that contract, getting another contract. That’s what it’s really about, that’s where the hard work really is at the end of the day and it’s about showing these up-and-coming students to never lose the passion. Always want more because the thing about climbing these mountains is that once you climb that mountain, you look up and there’s a bigger mountain to climb and you gotta start climbing, you know?

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)