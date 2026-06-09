The issues between Jaida Parker and Nattie are continuing to escalate, and this time the confrontation spilled into Nattie’s own training grounds.

In a new development in their ongoing rivalry, Parker made an unannounced appearance at The Dungeon while Nattie was conducting a training session with students.

The NXT standout entered the ring and immediately got into a heated altercation with the WWE veteran, turning what was supposed to be a training session into chaos (see video below).

Things quickly became physical as Parker and Nattie brawled in front of those in attendance.

Students eventually stepped in to separate the two before the situation could escalate further.

Even then, Parker wasn’t finished.

As she was being escorted out of the facility, Parker knocked over a table on her way out, leaving behind a trail of destruction and sending a clear message to her rival.

Nattie later reacted to the incident on social media, taking a shot at both Parker and NXT leadership.

“This is why The Dungeon is invite only… Shawn, you gotta learn how to control your talent.”

The confrontation is the latest chapter in the growing tension between the two. Nattie has recently been appearing on NXT programming to monitor Parker’s progress and openly critique her performances, something Parker has not taken kindly to.

That ongoing criticism has only fueled Parker’s frustration, and judging by her latest visit to The Dungeon, she’s no longer content with simply exchanging words.

With emotions continuing to boil over, it appears the rivalry between Parker and Nattie is far from finished.

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This is why The Dungeon is invite only… Shawn, you gotta learn how to control your talent. pic.twitter.com/oa8jZs0ic0 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 9, 2026