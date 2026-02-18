Jaida Parker is officially sidelined.

During Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, tensions between Blake Monroe and Jaida Parker continued to escalate, even with Parker nowhere in sight.

The situation unfolded when Monroe interrupted a backstage conversation between Robert Stone and Fallon Henley to vent her frustrations over Parker’s actions from last week. That prompted newly appointed NXT General Manager Robert Stone to drop a major update.

Stone announced that Parker has been suspended following her attack on a referee. He also revealed that she is currently out of action due to a neck injury.

That’s a tough break.

At one point during the exchange, Stone even floated the idea that Monroe’s actions in last week’s match may not have been entirely accidental, before quickly shifting focus to the upcoming NXT Women’s Speed Championship Tournament.

Monroe would later benefit from that pivot.

She was officially entered into the tournament, with her first-round bout against Thea Hail set for next week’s show.

Monroe and Parker’s latest clash took place last week and ended in a double count-out after both competitors continued brawling outside the ring.

The match featured a scary moment when Monroe lifted Parker for a suplex but landed awkwardly, with Parker coming down head-first on impact. Despite the frightening landing, Parker continued through to the planned finish.

The rivalry had been brewing for weeks.

Parker had largely been absent from NXT programming throughout the fall and winter of 2025 before making her return last month to confront Monroe. The two exchanged heated words and physical altercations in the weeks that followed, including a wild brawl outside the WWE Performance Center, ultimately leading to last week’s chaotic showdown.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 2/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.