2025 has already been a big year for Jaida Parker.

The WWE NXT Women’s Superstar spoke during her appearance on the No Contest Wrestling podcast about one of the biggest moments of the year for her already — her appearance in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

While talking with O’Shea Jackson and TJ Jefferson about the experience, Parker recalled how she first found out the exciting news, and the call she made to her mom afterwards.

“They reached out to me, they let me know and I was informed of being in the Rumble and I tried to hold back all the tears that I had built up because it has not been an easy journey at all,” Parker said. “There’s days where you question everything and you question yourself.”

Parker continued, “For me to get that reassurance, I told my mama, ‘You can’t tell me god ain’t real.’ You can’t because there’s no way in hell that I can go through all these trials and tribulations and still end up on top. That ain’t nothing but god. I cried, I called my mama and I was like, ‘We going to do this’. This is my chance to show the world, the WWE universe, in front of those fans, in front of millions of people tuning in who the hell Jaida Parker is and that’s exactly what I did.”

