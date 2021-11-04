Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (full results here) on TNT featured Jaime Hayter and the Dark Order’s Anna Jay facing off in an opening round matchup of the TBS title tournament.

After a competitive back-and-forth Hayter picked up the victory after connecting with her signature lariat, which she was able to hit thanks to a distraction from women’s champion, Britt Baker. Hayter will next face Thunder Rosa, who received a first round bye due to her win/loss record. Highlights of the matchup can be found below.