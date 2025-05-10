During a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin commented on his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38, why he didn’t want to overpromise on the match, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On being in uncharted waters for the match: “We were in uncharted waters when they came up with that. It was getting pretty close to the time that it’s going to be WrestleMania … I trained like a son of a b**** to get in shape for that match and when you don’t have a ring or you’re not doing cardio, specific activities like running the ropes, picking somebody up, slamming them, doing wrestling activity, your cardio is just not there … I wasn’t in that kind of condition. I looked good, but my gas tank wasn’t there.”

On wanting to not overpromise for the match: “If you’d had built it as such, those would have been high expectations to live up to. So then you overdeliver on something that’s unexpected.”

Jakara Jackson may no longer be with WWE, but Jamara Sade is still all about taking action.

In a recent YouTube video, Jamara Sade — formerly WWE NXT’s Jakara Jackson — spoke candidly about her release from WWE. She expressed deep gratitude for her time with the company, thanking the coaches who helped her grow in the ring and the fans who inspired her to keep pushing forward.

Sade also made it clear that her passion for wrestling hasn’t faded. She’s excited to continue her journey beyond WWE and is looking for a storyline she can truly immerse herself in. For her, this is just the beginning. With aspirations that stretch beyond wrestling — including a budding interest in acting — she emphasized that she’s just getting started. She said,

“Yes, I definitely want to continue wrestling. I also want to dabble in acting. The sky’s the limit at this point. I want to do a lot of things, but wrestling, I’m definitely going to continue, so you will be seeing me. So keep your eyes peeled and stay tuned, because the transformation is going to be something serious. I don’t like to talk about it. I like to be about it.”

When asked about her wrestling bucket list, Sade shared that she dreams of holding a championship and developing a storyline that allows her to showcase her character’s depth. She stated,

“What is still on my bucket list is having a storyline I could sink my teeth into and show depth in my character. Also, holding a title. You know what I’m saying? I want to hold gold. So that’s definitely going to continue to be my goal.”

Sade also revealed that she learned about her release while getting ready for her niece’s birthday party.

During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, R-Truth claimed that he has no idea who El Grande Americano is. He dismissed speculation, joking that the masked wrestler is “too small” to be Shorty G — a nickname previously used for Chad Gable. He said,

“There’s been a lot of names thrown in the barrel. I don’t know who that is. I have no clue. It’s not me, it’s not Little Jimmy — too tall. I don’t think it’s Shorty G — too small.”

(h/t – Fightful)