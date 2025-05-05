Add Jakara Jackson to the list of those included in last week’s mass WWE releases that has spoken publicly about the news.

The Meta-Four member from WWE NXT surfaced on social media on Monday afternoon to break her silence regarding her departure from the company.

“June 1st I will officially be back on my b.s.,” she wrote with a wink-face emoji. “Stay tuned.”

Jackson continued, “Until then don’t worry bout me – worry ’bout ya pockets. Thank you WWE and WWE NXT for giving me the realization, resources and opportunity to know my potential. Long live thee Goal Digga.”

She included the following e-mail for potential bookings: Mara.sade23@outlook.com.