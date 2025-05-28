Jakara Jackson might not be an active member of the WWE Universe any longer, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t still staying busy.

Soon to be free from her WWE non-compete clause, the former WWE NXT Superstar from The Meta Four will be making her first appearance at a pro wrestling event since her release along with several other WWE and NXT talents earlier this month.

Jackson will be working under her real name, Mara Sade, when she takes on reigning TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich at the Jersey Championship Wrestling event scheduled for July 4th week.

Scheduled for Sunday, July 6, 2025, JCW: Born (Almost On) The Fourth of July will emanate from the House of Independents in Asbury Park, New Jersey. For ticket information, visit eTix.com.