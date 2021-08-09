Jake Atlas took to Twitter this morning and issued a statement on his WWE NXT release.

Atlas confirmed that he is under a 30-day non-compete clause, which will make him a free agent after Sunday, September 5. He is taking bookings via [email protected]

Atlas noted that he worked hard to “play the game” the way he thought WWE wanted him to, and looked forward to when he’s able to do things way.

“For 5 years, I worked hard to play the game the way I thought they would have wanted me to. If in that time I was able to accomplish all that I have with a limited understanding of who & what ‘Jake Atlas’ is, imagine what I’m capable of doing now that I get to do it MY way,” Atlas wrote.

Atlas, who just celebrated 5 years in pro wrestling with a tweet on Friday afternoon before he was released, signed with WWE in October 2019 after appearing on a 2018 episode of Celebrity Undercover Boss with WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, as an indie wrestler. He was hired as a WWE Ambassador on the show, and made some “Be A Star” appearances. Atlas’ last match came on the July 30 WWE 205 Live show, a win over Ari Sterling, who was also cut on Friday.

As noted, WWE released several NXT talents on Friday night – Atlas, Sterling, Desmond Troy, Bronson Reed, Tyler Rust, Bobby Fish, Leon Ruff, Mercedes Martinez, Asher Hale, Zechariah Smith, Giant Zanjeer, Kona Reeves, and referee Stephon Smith.

