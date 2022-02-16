AEW star Jake Atlas issued a statement on his Twitter account earlier today confirming that he tore his ACL during his AEW television debut against Adam Cole at the beginning of January, and will be out of action for a while.

Atlas says that surgery was a success, and is certain that he will be able to recover quickly so he can return to what he does best. He adds that AEW has been very supportive of him in this time.

Hi everyone! Quick update 🙂 My injury from my match with Adam Cole is, unfortunately, a torn ACL. I’m in good spirits, though. AEW has been extremely supportive throughout & surgery yesterday was a success. I’m disappointed that this occurred so soon after my return to wrestling & joining AEW, BUT I’m not going anywhere. I’m not quitting. I worked diligently with prehab before surgery & I look forward to getting straight to work on rehab now post-surgery so that I can get back in the ring as soon as possible & do what I do best.

Atlas was released from his WWE contract back in August of 2021. He began working for AEW in December, and was officially signed by Tony Khan after tapings of AEW Dark. See his tweet below.