Former IMPACT star and current free agent Jake Crist recently spoke to Wrestling Inc. Daily where the former X-Division champion talked about the pandemic leading to his computer shop closing and how IMPACT did not pay him during that time. Highlights are below.
Says his computer shop closed due to COVID:
My computer shop Nerd Reserve, we ended up having to close that. Big shout-out to Nerd Reserve. Pandemic’s been hard. I’ve lost pretty much everything. It’s all good though.
Whether he was getting paid by IMPACT during the pandemic:
No, just not getting paid. To be honest, if I was getting paid — I’m scared to death of this pandemic just like everybody else is. So you wouldn’t be seeing me going out there as much as I have been during this pandemic if I didn’t have to go out to make money, to make ends meet, to put food on the table to be to be completely honest. You wouldn’t see me doing all the indie shows that I’ve been doing if I was still getting paid.