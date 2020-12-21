Former IMPACT star and current free agent Jake Crist recently spoke to Wrestling Inc. Daily where the former X-Division champion talked about the pandemic leading to his computer shop closing and how IMPACT did not pay him during that time. Highlights are below.

Says his computer shop closed due to COVID:

My computer shop Nerd Reserve, we ended up having to close that. Big shout-out to Nerd Reserve. Pandemic’s been hard. I’ve lost pretty much everything. It’s all good though.

Whether he was getting paid by IMPACT during the pandemic: