Former IMPACT star Jake Crist recently spoke with Fightful where the one-time X-Division champion spoke highly of some of his colleagues, including Madman Fulton, and current world champion Rich Swann. Check out his thoughts below.

On Madman Fulton:

“To be completely honest with you, when he first came to us and stuff, I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know about this guy.’ But, now, I can say with my arms wide open, my heart’s open to him. He’s legit one of my favorite people on earth and one of my best friends. Madman Fulton is amazing. Not to mention, not only does he have nice hair, but he also have nice boots.”

On Mance Warner:

“Again, another guy that in the younger, younger days when I got to wrestle him and just to see him grow to what he is today is just amazing. I knew he had it in him all along. I don’t know if it’s one of those things that I can just see in people. But, same thing with the Rascalz, you just gotta shake their inner selves out until they’re finally comfortable enough to do that on camera.”

On Rich Swann:

“Best friend. Best friend on earth. Love Rich Swann. A man that can really go all night along for sure.”

On Rhino:

“Great guy. Like I said, I’ve had the privilege to be in the ring with him many times. His gore hurts. You don’t kick out of that gore. He cuts you in half.”