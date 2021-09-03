During last night’s IMPACT on AXS broadcast former company star Jake Crist returned as a surprise opponent to Josh Alexander, who was holding an open challenge for his X-Division championship. This was reported earlier in the month when spoilers from the tapings surfaced.

According to and update from Fightful Select, Crist is still a free agent in the wrestling industry following his appearance and has not made a full on return to the promotion at this time. It is mentioned that the former X-Division champ is well-like within the company, with some sources praising Crist’s creativity.

The report also notes that Crist had dropped some significant weight since his last match for IMPACT, something that helped him get the promotion to give him a different look since his departure back in December.

Despite his surprise return Alexander successfully retained the gold to keep his historic title run going. Stay tuned.