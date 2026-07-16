Jake Hager is taking his recent Power Slap loss in stride.

The second bout of Hager’s six-event deal with Power Slap took place on July 10, where he squared off against former TNA wrestler Mahabali Shera (Amanpreet Singh). Hager was knocked out in the third round of the contest.

Making his first media appearance since the defeat, Hager discussed the loss during an interview on Busted Open.

When asked whether he was bothered by the reaction from fans online, the former WWE and AEW star made it clear that he expected the attention regardless of the outcome.

“Not at all,” Hager responded when asked if he took offense to the online reactions to his Power Slap loss. “I knew ahead of this, going into this that it was knockout or get knocked out and that getting knocked out was gonna generate just as much as getting a knockout.”

Hager admitted the result wasn’t what he had hoped for, but said his name recognition is still an asset as he continues competing in the promotion.

“Now of course that’s not the result I wanted,” he continued. “But still, when you have a name like mine, and going into a sport like Power Slap, it is an advantage and I will use it.”