AEW star Jake Hager took to Twitter last night teasing a fight with Olympic Gold medal winning wrestler Gable Stevenson, stating that he bets $20,000 that Stevenson could not take him down. Stevenson would respond to the Inner Circle member’s post with, “If u wanna lose 20k in 5 seconds then let’s go.”

Hager fired back with, “Well Someone has to pay the taxes for your Gold . Would you like Houston, Chicago or New York?” before tagging AEW’s weekly episodic, Dynamite. Stevenson landed the final blow by telling Hager he’s never heard of him, then asked to DM him details or an address.

See the exchange below.

If u wanna lose 20k in 5 seconds then let’s go — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) August 12, 2021

Never heard of u, but dm for my address. — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) August 12, 2021

Stevenson was making headlines after his success at the Olympics when he tagged UFC President Dana White and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and “waved hello,” indicating that both might be interested in him due to his wrestling expertise. It was later announced that Stevenson would be attending WWE SummerSlam later this month.