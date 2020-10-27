In recent interview with MMA news AEW star Jake Hager spoke about current AEW world champion Jon Moxley, and how he believes the Purveyor of Violence could fit right into the MMA world. The Inner Circle member recalls his empty-arena no holds barred showdown with Moxley and how he proved he has the stamina to last in the pros.

I know after wrestling him for that [AEW] championship, for 43 minutes in front of no audience, in the Florida heat, that man has what it takes to go five rounds,” said Hager. “He’s trained just a little bit and I think he’s a natural for (MMA). He definitely has that I don’t care attitude, and I’m ready to fight.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)