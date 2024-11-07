Former AEW wrestler Jake Hager was in a mood on Twitter last night.

While the United States Presidential Election coverage was taking place, the former Jack Swagger in WWE went on a epic rant where he called AEW President Tony Khan a “communist” who threatened his job if he didn’t stop promoting Donald Trump.

While many of the tweets have now been deleted, Hager was voicing his support for the now-reelected Trump. When people began criticizing him, he went off on abortion and shared a satirical article saying that he hoped it “triggers all the commies.”

Some of Hager’s now-deleted tweets include the following:

“I love the pro wrestling fans that

Think their educated”

“Wrestling fans die believe s**t their told

is real… lmao”

After a fan responded to Hager and tagged Tony Khan and Bryan Danielson, Hager clapped back with the following,

“Tony Khan is someone who threaten[ed] my job if I didn’t stop promoting my Trump. He [is] a communist.”

“Do u want proof that @TonyKhan is a communist and threatened me to be silent or else?”

Khan did not respond to any of Hager’s tweets.

Additionally, Blitzkrieg Pro! has announced that they’ve pulled Hager from their December 14th show. They wrote,

“Jake Hagar will no longer be appearing on December 14th in Enfield, CT.

On top of sponsors no longer being willing to work with him, we also just have to do what we think is right for our roster and fans.

We’re going to get to work on a replacement asap, however, a few people that are signed to appear:

@theakiraway / @MarcusMathers1 / @CharlieTiger_ / @cpawrestles / @TJCWrestling / @PerryVonVicious”