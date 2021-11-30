Earlier this month, Jon Jones announced he will be competing at the Fury Grappling event on December 9 in New Jersey against AEW star Jake Hager.

Hager later took to Twitter to dispute that nothing had been signed to make it official. During an interview on “Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha,” Hager addressed where things stand regarding the grappling contest.

“I don’t know what’s going on because I’m training,” Hager said. “I’m ready. As far as I know, it’s on, and then it got quiet on his end. I don’t know if he saw my resume and said, ‘Oh, this is an Oklahoma country boy. I don’t want to wrestle him.’ Maybe he saw I wrestled for AEW and he got a little scared. Everybody wants to work for AEW, so maybe he wants to get a job. So I’m wondering, ‘Jon, come out of hiding. Prove that your still the G.O.A.T. and I’ll put in a good word with Tony (Khan) for you.’” “I was at dinner one night and I got a phone call from my head coach, Josh Rafferty. He said, ‘I got a great situation for you. You should just say yes before I even tell you what it is.’ I’m like, ok, I love Josh, he’s the man, so I said, ‘Yes.’ He told me and I said, ‘Yes, go make it happen.’ So as far as I know, we were waiting from then on to just do the negotiations and finalize everything. He jumped the gun a little bit and made that Twitter announcement when we didn’t have anything signed. I know my response was a little harsh, but you have to get my name right, and you have to get my company right if you want to work with me.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription