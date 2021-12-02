AEW star Jake Hager recently appeared on Throwing Down w/Renee and Miesha to discuss his contract with Bellator, where the former world champion reveals that he has two fights left with the fight promotion, stating that he hopes to have both of them in 2022. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he’s been giving his body time to heal after his last fight:

“So it’s been a year since my last fight. I had surgery in April, so I really kind of just took this year to myself and kind of deal with the recovery. It had a lot to do with pro wrestling. I was literally going to shows out of surgery. So it was cool to get back and just kind of step back and relax, and look my body and let my body heal.”

Says he’s been getting the itch to fight after training with some teammates:

“I think that’s a big word that all MMA guys can say, heal. Now at the end of the year, I’m starting to train again. I’ve got a teammate that’s training for a bare-knuckled MMA fight, so I’ve been getting back in there, having a lot of fun, getting the itch.”

Says he has two fights left on his Bellator contract and hopes to do them both next year:

“I think next year I’m going to aim for two fights. I’ve got two more fights remaining on my Bellator contract, so I’m aiming to do that in 2022. Maybe in April, maybe May. We’re just going to go there. Right now I’m a top ten undefeated heavyweight, so I know the competition is going to increase. But we’re ready, we stay ready, this is the time to capitalize and no one’s going to take that away from me.”

