All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for an international stretch, with Dynamite and Collision set to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, before culminating in AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on August 24 in London, England.

On a recent edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, Jim Ross revealed that after a conversation with AEW President Tony Khan, it’s been confirmed that he will be part of the Forbidden Door broadcast team, calling some of the in-ring action. He said,

“Found out this week that, via my communication with Tony Khan, that he wants me to be in London at The O2 to call a couple matches. I’m going to London and that’s a hell of a building.”

Jake Hager has officially closed the chapter on his professional wrestling career.

After a quiet year with limited appearances — his last match taking place in November 2024 — Hager has now confirmed his retirement from the ring. Following the expiration of his AEW contract in May 2024, he made a few appearances on the independent scene but has since stepped away entirely.

During a recent appearance on the “Rulebreakers” podcast with Saraya, Hager revealed that he’s done with wrestling and is now turning his full attention to running his new trucking company. He said,

“I’m getting out of wrestling. I’m pretty much — I could say I’m retired from it. I started a trucking company, running routes through Tampa and Florida. I’m not driving, not me, I got people driving. I’m excited, something to sink my teeth into.”