Jake Hager has resurfaced in a new combat sports setting.

And made an immediate impact.

The former AEW standout, who once competed as a WWE World Heavyweight Champion and had a run in Bellator MMA, picked up a decisive victory in his Power Slap debut on Friday night.

Hager scored a third-round knockout win over Devin “Big Jinxx” Jenkins, turning heads with a strong first outing in the promotion.

It marks Hager’s first notable combat appearance in quite some time.

Hager also tested himself in MMA, compiling a 3-0-1 record across four fights for Bellator. His last MMA bout took place in October 2020, and by September 2023, he had indicated he was stepping away from that sport entirely.

Now, it appears he’s found a new lane.

Elsewhere on the same Power Slap card, Lance Anoa’i also made a successful debut, scoring a knockout victory over Amanpreet Singh.

Meanwhile, “Hollyhood” Haley J earned a decision win against Destiny McCubbin.