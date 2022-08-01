AEW’s Jake Hager has become the latest star to give his take on the debate of who should be on the pro wrestling Mount Rushmore.

Hager believes that Chris Jericho has to be on the list as he is one of the greatest of all time.

“I think Chris Jericho is really [on] the Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling. He really is solidifying his career and being one of the greatest of all time to do it,” Hager explained to Captain’s Corner. “It really just shows he’s one of the greatest because people want to work with him, and that chemistry you see on screen trickles down. It starts with him and the way he treats the people that he works with.

Hager noted that their history goes back to their time in WWE, as it was Jericho that he beat to become a World Champion for the first time.

“We go back a long time. We’re always kind of like traveling buddies, good people to know and rely on away from work,” he said. “I won the first World Title from him; I remember he poked me as hard as I’ve ever been poked in my chest right in front of certain people, and he said, ‘Don’t f*ck this up,’ hopefully, I didn’t.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc