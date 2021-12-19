Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones announced last month he will be competing at the Fury Grappling event on December 9 in New Jersey against AEW star Jake Hager.

Hager later took to Twitter to dispute that nothing had been signed to make it official. That date has passed now, but Hager still thinks it could happen. He talked about this during an appearance on the latest “AEW Unrestricted” podcast.

“He reached out to Josh Rafferty again and wanted to do a wrestling and submission match in New Jersey on December 9th. As an Oklahoma country boy that’s wrestled since he was four years old, it hits me right in my wheelhouse. Yea, you’re the greatest of all time, but you’re not going to take me down. I was very excited about it. It seemed like it was going to go down. He jumped the gun early on tweeting it out before we had any details. As far as I know, it’s still in the works, maybe January 9th now. We’ll see. But I think it’s very cool that he wanted to do that with me. I think it’s a testament to AEW, what AEW is doing, how current and how popular we are right now, and how on the rise we are, and it’s a testament to myself. Toot toot.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription