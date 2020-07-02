Jake Hager Receives Storyline Fine and Suspension for Assaulting AEW Referee

AEW has announced a storyline suspension for Jake Hager.
Last night’s Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of Dynamite on TNT saw Hager lose a title match to AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes. After the match, Hager punched a referee in the face because he was upset over the controversial finish to the match. AEW announced today that he has been suspended for 10 days and fined.
“AEW has suspended @RealJakeHager for 10 days and fined him an undisclosed amount for striking an official following his TNT Championship match with @CodyRhodes at Fyter Fest on #AEWDynamite,” AEW wrote in their announcement.
Hager has not responded to the tweet as of this writing. You can see the full post below:
AEW has suspended @RealJakeHager for 10 days and fined him an undisclosed amount for striking an official following his TNT Championship match with @CodyRhodes at Fyter Fest on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ITF7JJDIAM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 2, 2020
