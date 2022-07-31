AEW star and former world champion Jake Hager recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where the Jericho Appreciation Society member reminisced about winning the Money In The Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 26, which to this day was the largest MITB matchup with ten competitors. Highlights from the signing can be found below.

Recalls his Money In The Bank victory at WrestleMania 26:

“It was so much fun. It was cool, and it had so many good wrestlers in there that like all worked to make me look great in it … Little known secret, I was terrified at the top of the ladder, yeah. I wouldn’t take another step.”

On the first Blood & Guts matchup in AEW, which was one of the first live crowds the promotion had back after the COVID-19 outbreak:

“I remember the entrance. We just come back to having people in the audience, and it was the first live televised having people. We came out on the stage, huge babyfaces, and like, I was trying to look tough. I had tears in my eyes, and I was trying to scream and be an animal, but it was just so powerful. It was very cool.”

