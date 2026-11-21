An update has surfaced regarding Jake Hager’s condition following a serious eye injury suffered during a Power Slap competition earlier this year.

The former WWE and AEW star competed against Johnny Magna at a Power Slap event on September 17, losing the contest via TKO.

During the bout, Hager suffered an eye injury that required emergency surgery. He subsequently underwent a second procedure to reattach his retina.

The Guardian published a new article examining Power Slap, which included an update on Hager’s condition.

According to the report, Hager’s team confirmed that he has “retained some sight in the eye” following the two surgical procedures.