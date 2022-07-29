AEW’s Jake Hager is scheduled to return to the cage for Bellator MMA later this year.

Hager did a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner earlier this week and was asked how many more MMA fights he wants to do. He then revealed that he is scheduled to fight in October, and is hoping to fight in December as well.

“I feel like I’m still coming into my prime even though I just turned 40 years old. I have a fight in October. I’d like to fight again in December,” Hager said. “So, I think I still have plenty of MMA fights left.”

Hager noted that the fight has not been officially announced, and there’s no word yet on who he will be going up against. Bellator is scheduled to run Milan, Italy on Saturday, October 29, so that may be where Hager returns to the cage at. The event will air live in the United States on Showtime, while preliminary fights will stream on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel, the Bellator YouTube channel, and Pluto TV.

Hager named Bellator Heavyweight World Champion Ryan Bader and the legendary Fedor Emelianenko as fighters he wants to face.

“I’d like to fight Fedor still. I thought that fight was mine in 2021. We’ll see. He signed an extension for one more so hopefully, it’s me. We’re ready for it,” Hager said.

Hager then added that he wants to fight whoever will make him the most money.

“I fight MMA for money so whatever pays the most amount of money. It’s the new championship, get paid,” he said.

The Jericho Appreciation Society member currently has a professional MMA record of 3 wins, 0 losses and 1 no contest. His last fight was a win over Brandon Calton at Bellator 250 on October 29, 2020. The NC finish came against Anthony Garrett at Bellator 231 on October 25, 2019, due to accidental groin strikes by Hager, and before that he defeated TJ Jones at Bellator 221 on May 11, 2019, and defeated JW Kiser at Bellator 214 on January 26, 2019.

Hager last wrestled for AEW on the July 13 Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite, coming up short against new ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli in what was Castagnoli’s Dynamite singles debut.

