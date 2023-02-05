Jake Hager has a very nice hat and is having a very nice time in AEW.

The former world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on Dutch Mantell’s Story Time program, where Hager praised Tony Khan and the rest of AEW management for treating the roster right and making him feel valued. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he doesn’t have to work/appear on television every week:

We have a big roster there. A lot of the storylines are rotated every other week. Right now, I don’t have to work that much, and I get paid the same. It’s a great benefit for me and then I don’t have to get overdone, overblown, and overused and the people still like me. They need every reason to still like me at this age because I’m just not entertaining.

Says AEW and Tony Khan treats the roster like adults:

AEW is a great organization that treats the talent like adults. They treat us like humans. We have rights, it’s not just a high school, who is cool and who is in trouble type deal. That all starts with Tony. That direction is so strong throughout the company where he wants good people working with him more than anything. I feel very welcome there.

Says he feels wanted and valued in AEW:

I feel like I’m wanted there. I never feel like, ‘do you value me?’ We’re all Mariah Carey, we’re all artists and we need to be reaffirmed that we’re good and we’re wanted. It’s nice to have that. To work for him, it feels like a big change from other places.

