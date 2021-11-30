AEW star Jake Hager was the latest guest on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, where the Inner Circle member revealed that he never plans on working a Bloosport event due to a legitimate beef he has with former UFC champion Josh Barnett. Highlights from Hager’s interview can be found below.

Says he will never work Bloodsport as he has a legitimate beef with Josh Barnett:

“I would definitely want to dabble into anything wrestling, especially without striking. Getting punched just sucks, it just does. I would definitely want to dabble in that, but if you’re talking about a certain guy’s promotion, I’m not working with that guy. Desperation is a stinky cologne Renee, and everyone wants to be a pro wrestler.”

On where their beef began:

“I don’t know. Some old man with a walking stick started coming at me on Twitter, and I kicked the stick out from underneath him and kept on walking.”

