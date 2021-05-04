AEW star and former WWE heavyweight champion Jake Hager recently spoke with Wrestling Buddies to hype this Wednesday’s Blood and Guts matchup, where Hager and the rest of the Inner Circle battle the Pinnacle. During the interview Hager would also discuss his ongoing relationship with Bellator, whom he has not had a fight with since last October. Highlights are below.

Says Bellator has been great and understands that AEW is a priority:

It’s one of those things where one hand helps the other. Right now, Bellator has been great, and understand what a big storyline I’m involved with in AEW and they’ve always been great working with me to have my wrestling career prosper. They know that if I’m a bigger star then they’re a bigger star.

Says he hopes to be considered for Bellator’s upcoming Heavyweight Grand Prix:

I’m very interested in getting back in [the cage]. Of course, I never stopped training and I think they’re going to be having another Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. Maybe I can toss my name in the hat for that. Since I never stopped training, I’m perfect for Blood & Guts right now. Have any of those guys been locked in a cage with another professional? Nah.

