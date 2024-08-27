Jake Hager, purple bucket hat and all, is featured in an advertisement announcing the AEW and former WWE star for the upcoming Black Label Pro: Crowning Glory event scheduled for September.

On Tuesday, Black Label Pro announced the pro wrestling veteran for the “Wrestling Combine” for their upcoming Crowning Glory 2024 show presented by Draft Kings.

Also advertised for the “Wrestling Combine,” which will feature four men and four men competing in a series of athletic contests to decide the best overall athlete, are Mandy Rose, Ash by Elegance, Riddick Moss, Jordynne Grace, Parker Boudreaux, Xia Li and Moose.

Draft King Presents Black Label Pro: Crowning Glory on September 4, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.